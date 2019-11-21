JSU's President Beehler's Last Day

Today was the last day on the job for Jacksonville State President, Doctor John Beehler. He was given a 30 days notice of termination last month by the university's Board of Trustees. The board however, did not give a reason as to why Beehler’s employment was terminated.

JSU’s Chief of External Affairs Officer, Don Killingsworth, will serve as acting president. The Board of Trustees have yet to announce any plans to permanently fill the position or provide a timeline for a presidential search.