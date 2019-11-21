Magic of Lights Coming to Choccolocco Park

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit and Choccolocco Park is inviting everyone out to a magical event. For the first time ever, Choccolocco Park will be hosting “Magic of Lights”- a drive thru holiday light display. “Magic of Lights” features more than one million lights including a light tunnel and jolly holiday village filled with food vendors, a synthetic ice-skating rink, and more.

There will be a soft opening for this event November 26th beginning at 7 pm. “Magic of Lights” will be officially opened to the public on November 27th and will be open every day of the week through January 4th 2020.