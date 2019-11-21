RMC in Anniston Elects First Chairwoman to Hospital Board

A local hospital board has chosen its first chairwoman. The Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center selected Sandra Fox Sudduth to be the hospital board’s chairwoman on October 1st. Not only is Sudduth the first woman to ever be selected for this position, she is also the first African-American to do so. Sudduth has been a board member since 2006. She also serves as Council President for the Jacksonville City Council.

As Chairwoman of the RMC Board, Sudduth will serve as the face of the board in addition to being responsible for appointing chairpersons to the different committees within the hospital along with other responsibilities. Although the board at RMC is voluntary and Sudduth knows her position will keep her busy, she’s excited to continue seeing the local healthcare system to move in the right direction.

RMC is a nonprofit hospital and Sudduth says that although funding for the hospital isn’t exactly what the board would like for it to be, the board will continue to strive towards providing the best possible care for its patients.