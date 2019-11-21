Weaver Demolition Grant Approved

A grant recently approved for the City of Weaver has Mayor Wayne Willis excited about the city’s future. According to Mayor Willis, the city was approved for a grant in the amount of $122,000 to demolish and clear 11 abandoned and dilapidated house within the city limits. There is no word on when the demolition process will begin.

Willis describes this grant approval as “another step to make Weaver a great place to live and raise a family.”