ALDOT Announces No Temporary Lane Closures in Thanksgiving Holiday Season

The Alabama Department of Transportation is urging motorists to make safety a priority as there will be more traffic on the roadways this week during the holiday. To ease Thanksgiving travel statewide, and as a safety precaution, ALDOT is announcing there will be no temporary lane closures for road work on Alabama interstates from noon on November 27th through midnight, December first.

ALDOT also wants motorists to remember that state law now requires everyone in the vehicle to wear a seat belt. It is also illegal to travel in the right lane on Alabama interstates for longer than a mile and a half, except to pass another vehicle.