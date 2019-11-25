Christmas at the Falls Opening Thanksgiving Day

A variety of special events will be taking place throughout this holiday season in East Alabama. A popular activity that has become a Christmas tradition for many families will be open for all to enjoy beginning on Thanksgiving Day.

The City of Gadsden in partnership with Noccalula Falls Park and Campgrounds invites everyone out to experience “Christmas at the Falls.” Millions of lights are displayed throughout the park in addition to several activity stations that including cookie decorating, the petting zoo, and pictures with Santa Claus.

“Christmas at the Falls” kicks off on Thanksgiving Day beginning at 5 p.m. and will run nightly to 9 p.m. through December 23rd. Visit www.noccalulafallspark.com.