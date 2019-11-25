Etowah County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Child

An Etowah County man has pleaded guilty to several counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Ingram recently pled guilty in an Etowah County Circuit Court room to three counts of Rape of a Child less than 12 years of age, three counts of Sexual Abuse, three counts of Incest, and one count of Sodomy.

The charges stem from an investigation done by the Southside Police Department into allegations surrounding the sexual abuse of three children. Taking place over a duration of years, investigators believe the abuse began when the children were as young as 4 years old. Ingram was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole or early release.