LifeSouth Hosting Blood Drive at Onin Staffing

This is the season of “giving” and LifeSouth wants to do something special for donors who participate in the next blood donation drive. This Wednesday, the number one blood supplier in Alabama will host a blood drive at Onin Staffing from 8am until 3pm.

To show appreciation, each donor will receive snacks and a movie ticket. LifeSouth is the main blood supplier to Stringfellow in Anniston as well as Northeast Regional Medical Center.