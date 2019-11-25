Local Police and Fire Departments Begin Toy Drives to Support Local Families

The Anniston Police Department wants to encourage everyone to get into the holiday spirit by giving back to your community, and to those in need. The Community Relations Unit with the Anniston Police Department is doing a toy drive for local families in need.

Community supporters are asked to donate unwrapped toys and deliver them to the main lobby of the police department during regular business hours. Toys will be collected until December 18th so they can be delivered to local families before Christmas. For more information, visit or call the Anniston Police Department.

In an effort to help the less fortunate this year in Etowah County, the Gadsden Fire Department is also accepting donations for the Toys from Santa program. Unwrapped toys along with monetary donations are being accepted at all Gadsden Fire Station locations until December 20th. For more information, contact the Gadsden Fire Department.