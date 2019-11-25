New Developments in Aniah Blanchard Case

New developments to report in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was reported missing from Auburn last month. We have learned about two major breaks in the case today. A third suspect, David Johnson, Jr. has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

This latest arrest comes at the same time that investigators are working a scene where remains, believed to belong to Blanchard were found. The human remains were discovered today near a wooded area just off Macon County Road 2. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says investigators have good reason to believe the remains are Blanchard’s. She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn on October 23rd.

Two other men were already in custody in connection to Blanchard’s disappearance. One of those suspects, Antwain Shamar Fisher, made his first court appearance today, where a judge denied bond.

According to the arrest warrant, police say that Fisher helped dispose of evidence related to the case. Police also say Fisher provided transportation to Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of forcing Blanchard into her vehicle at that Auburn convenience store. Yazeed was located and arrested earlier this month is Pensacola, Florida.