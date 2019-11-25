Teenager Accused of Killing Lowndes County Sheriff In Jail Without Bond

The teenager accused of killing the sheriff of Lowndes County over the weekend will remain in jail without bond. 18-year-old William Chase Johnson made his first court appearance today where a judge denied his request for bond.

Johnson was arrested Saturday for the shooting death of Sheriff John Williams. Witnesses said the sheriff was responding to a call at a gas station in Hayneville when Johnson shot and killed him.

After a four hour search, Johnson returned to the scene where he was taken into custody.