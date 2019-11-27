Anniston Police Collecting Toys for Less Fortunate Children

One local police department encourages residents to be the change they wish to see in their community by supporting children in need this holiday season. For the second year in a row, the Anniston Police Department is looking to fulfill the joys of Christmas cheer this year with its Toy Drive.

Community supporters are being asked to deliver unwrapped toys for children of all ages to the main lobby of the police department. With one of the biggest shopping days of the year taking place at the end of this week, Captain Justin Sanford says this is the perfect time to do something special for someone in need.

Captain Sanford says toys will be collected now through December 18th and toys will be donated to families the following day.