Body of Missing Anniston Woman Found

The body found last week at an abandoned house in Anniston has been identified as the missing woman police had been looking for nearly two weeks.

The Anniston Police Department reported that Denise Mays was last seen earlier this month near the intersection of 18th Street and Noble Street. Mays was reported missing by family members.

According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, the body discovered on an abandoned porch last week on the 2900 block of Noble Street has been identified as Mays. Brown says no foul play is suspected.