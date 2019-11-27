Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Turkey Fry on Wednesday

The Calhoun County Deputy Sheriff’s Association will fry turkeys for families on November 27th at the county jail. Sheriff Matthew Wade along with several deputies and other volunteers fry turkeys every year to help the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home purchase Christmas gifts for children in foster care. A $15 donation is requested.

Residents will be able to drop turkeys off beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday and they must be picked up by 4 p.m. All turkeys not picked up will be donated. Turkeys must weigh less than 17 pounds and they must be completely thawed and in the original packaging.

Contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for more information.