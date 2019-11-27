Cherokee County Woman Arrested for Elder Abuse
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
In Cherokee County, Sheriff Jeff Shaver reports that investigators arrested Ramela Nagler for Elder Abuse and Neglect. Deputies along with the Department of Human Resources went to do a wellness check at a home in Cedar Bluff when they found an elderly woman who was in serious need of medical attention.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to Sheriff Shaver, Nagler was on probation after being in prison for a similar crime.
