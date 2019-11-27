Gadsden Fire Department Collecting Money for "Toys From Santa" Fundraiser

The holiday cheer continues to inspire others as the Gadsden Fire Department will host a holiday donation drive and fundraiser called “Toys from Santa.” There are families throughout Etowah County that will need assistance to ensure their children have a Merry Christmas this holiday season.

And to do that, Fire Chief Steve Carroll says he will need the community’s support during the Black Friday shopping period at the Gadsden Mall. Chief Carroll believes that every child should unwrap a gift or toy around Christmas time and “Toys from Santa” will allow many children in the area to experience a joyous holiday.