Gadsden State Offering ACT Test Prep Course

Gadsden State Community College’s Continuing Education Division is offering an ACT Prep course ahead of the next testing date set for December 14th. The test preparation course is important for most students as it helps them become familiar with the material and format of the ACT.

The course will be held on Gadsden State’s East Broad Campus December 7th, from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. The prep course will provide test taking tips and strategies for the English, math, reading, and science portions of the test.

To register, visit the website show on your screen or call 256-549-8462.