Six Etowah County Residents Arrested on Drug Charges

Six people are now facing several drug charges in Etowah County after agents say they went to a home on Whites Chapel Road to serve felony warrants and observed suspected drugs in plain view.

According to Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Commander Randall Johnson, warrants were attempting to be served to Kevin Lindsey and Zachary Battles when agents noticed drug paraphernalia and other substances. A warrant was then obtained and agents discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Gibbs, Kristen Reaves, David Sims, and Kevin Battles were each arrested and charged with Possession. Lindsey is being charged with Drug Trafficking, Distribution, and Unlawful Possession of a Chemical Compound.