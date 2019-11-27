Update: Aniah Blanchard Remains Believed to be Found

Authorities found a body they believe to be that of Aniah Blanchard’s on Monday in a wooded area off County Road 2 in Macon County. Blanchard disappeared last month and was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.

A third suspect was also arrested Monday and charged in connection to Aniah’s disappearance. David Johnson Jr. has been charged with Hindering Prosecution. Investigators believe Johnson helped the initial suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, by disposing evidence ad driving him to Pensacola, Florida. Johnson was booked and released from the Montgomery County Jail on bond.

Yazeed and the second suspect arrested, Antwain Fisher are both being charged with first degree kidnapping in the case of Aniah Blanchard. Yazeed in being held without bond and Fisher’s bond has been set at $50,000.