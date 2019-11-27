VeoRide Pulls Bikes from Jacksonville

It’s been less than a year since a bike-sharing company made its way into several cities throughout Calhoun County and soon, the company will be removing its bike from one local college town.

Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith announced that VeoRide will be leaving the City of Jacksonville during Monday’s council meeting. Mayor Smith says that although the company opened for business just earlier this year, he believed that the company still received good reports on the numbers of users.

The bike-sharing company will have all the bikes removed from the city before students return from the Christmas break.