Acton Bowen Pleads Guilty and Trial Begins Tuesday in Etowah County

A Gadsden native and former youth evangelist who ministered to millions of teens and adults around the world has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen counts of sexual abuse. According to Etowah County District Attorney Jody Willoughby, Acton Bowen pleaded guilty this morning to 28 counts of Sexual Abuse involving at least six victims between the ages of 13 and 16.

Bowen was arrested in 2018, and was charged for these crimes in the city of Hoover, as well as Jefferson and Etowah Counties. Willouhby says that six victims were present in the courtroom as Bowen pleaded guilty. Jury selection were scheduled to begin on Tuesday before Bowen entered his plea. Willoughby says that sentencing will be set by a separate order of the court.