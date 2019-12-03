Calhoun County Chamber Offering Personalized Candy Grams

Tis the season of giving and showing you appreciation to coworkers, friends and family. The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center wants to encourage its members to make someone feel special this holiday by sending them a personalized Candy Gram.

The Chamber Candy Grams were created to spread holiday joy to those throughout Calhoun County. For just $5, chamber members can have their candy grams delivered with a special message.



The Holiday Candy Grams are only available for Chamber members and payment is due prior to delivery. All deliveries will be completed by the Chamber staff by Friday, December 20th.