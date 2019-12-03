Cherokee County Student Killed in Single Vehicle Accident

Students at Cherokee County High School returned back to classes today after a classmate was killed in a single vehicle accident over the weekend. According to Cherokee County High School’s Facebook page, 16-year-old Nathan Shane Pittman was killed Saturday night.

WEIS Radio reports that the accident happened on Alabama Highway 411 south, near Pine Cone Campground. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Nathan was transported to a nearby hospital where the sophomore died from his injuries. The accident is still under investigation.