Flags Fly at Half Staff for Lowndes County Fallen Sheriff
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Flags continue to be flown at half-staff today in honor of Lowndes County Sheriff, John Williams who was killed in the line of duty last month. Sheriff Williams was responding to a call at a gas station when he was gunned down.
Williams was elected as sheriff in 2010 after decades serving in law enforcement. Police arrested and charged William Chase Johnson with murder. Johnson is the son of a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Montgomery County.
