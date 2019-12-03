Flu Season Starting Off Early

Reports on flu activity released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list Alabama as one of the states dealing with high levels of the respiratory illness. Federal health officials have reported that nearly every state is dealing with the flu. However, the south and portions of the Pacific Coast have been hit the hardest.

Flu season is off to an early start and other states including Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi are among the states with the highest levels of flu activity recorded last week. The CDC says that at least five children have died so far this year from the flu.