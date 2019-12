Four Local Teams Earn Spots In The Super 7

East Alabama will be well represented in the upcoming Super 7 Championships at Auburn; Oxford (6A), Central Clay County (5A), Jacksonville (4A) & Piedmont (3A) will compete for titles this week.

*All Games: LIVE on TV24 / WOTM

*Jordan - Hare Stadium (Auburn)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Class 7A - 7:00 p.m.

Thompson (11-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (12-1)



Thursday, Dec. 5

Class 3A - 11:00 a.m.

Mobile Christian (9-4) vs. Piedmont (13-1)

Class 1A - 3:00 p.m.

Mars Hill Bible (14-0) vs. Lanett (13-0)

Class 5A - 7:00 p.m.

Central Clay County (12-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (13-1)



Friday, Dec. 6

Class 4A - 11:00 a.m.

Jacksonville (12-2) vs. UMS-Wright (13-0)

Class 2A - 3:00 p.m.

Fyffe (14-0) vs. Reeltown (13-1)

Class 6A - 7:00 p.m.

Oxford (13-1) vs. Spanish Fort (9-4)