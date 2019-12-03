Gadsden Women Facing Drug Possession Charges

Two Gadsden woman are facing drug related charges in Etowah County after a warrant was issued based off an investigation into drug sales from a home on South 10th street in Gadsden. According to Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Commander Randall Johnson, Geraldine Westfield and Destiny Alston were both arrested and charged with several crimes including Possession. Westfield was additionally charged with two counts of Distribution.

Agents recovered a quantity of crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana, digital scales, and other items during the search warrant at the home on South 10th Street. Westfield was booked and released from the Etowah County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. Alston was also booked and released on a $4,500 bond.