Habitat for Humanity's 56th Home Breaks Ground in Gadsden

A father looking to get his life back on track is off to a great start with the help of one local non-profit organization. The groundwork has been laid for Gadsden-Etowah’s Habitat for Humanity’s 56th home. The spacious piece of property donated by Family Savings Credit Union will go to Titavis Jackson.

He has worked with Habitat for Humanity by helping build three previous houses for members in the community and now, he will do the honors of working on his own home where he will live once it’s complete. Without Habitat for Humanity, Jackson says he wouldn’t have learned some of the key life lessons he’s learned so far.

Visit the Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page to find out more information and to volunteer.