John Merrill Drops Out of U.S. Senate Race

Alabama’s Secretary of State has suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate. John Merrill announced his decision to drop out of the race on his Facebook page Sunday. The decision stems from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ entrance into the race.

In Merrill’s statement, he says that “With Senator Sessions’ late entry into this race, we have to realize that a crowded Republican primary only benefits Doug Jones.” Others who are contending for the GOP nomination include Roy Moore, Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, and State Representative Arnold Mooney. Merrill says he will continue to serve as Alabama’s Secretary of State.