Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch Retires

NASCAR’s most competitive track said goodbye to its chairman who retired last week. Chairman Grant Lynch joined the Talladega Superspeedway staff in January of 1993 and has since been one of the most respected people in the state as well as in NASCAR.

During his time at the Superspeedway, Lynch has overseen many changes to the track, including the recent $50 million project that features the new fan-friendly Talladega Garage. Although it is the end of the Lynch era at Talladega, he still wants to encourage fans to enjoy the Talladega experience.

Lynch says he plans to travel with his family now that he is retired as well as get more involved in his community.