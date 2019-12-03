Three People Facing Burglary Charges After Breaking Into Spring Garden High School

A break-in at Spring Garden High School has led to the arrest of three people believed to be involved after investigators recovered the school’s stolen cash register from Terrapin Creek. According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Christy Norton of Cedartown, Georgia, Logan Bonds and Ethan Nichols of Piedmont have been charged with Theft of Property, Criminal Mischief, and Burglary.

Sheriff Shaver says Spring Garden Principal Mike Welch discovered there was a break-in near the school cafeteria and investigators began working on the case over the weekend. All three suspects are currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.