Upcoming Local Christmas Parades

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! This Friday at 6 p.m., the annual Coosa Christmas Boat Parade will take place in Downtown Gadsden and everyone is invited to attend. The event is free and open for the public to participate in all activities. The Christmas Tree Lighting will also take place before the parade at City Hall.

Next week, Main Street Anniston will host its annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The route will begin at 16th and Noble and will continue along Noble Street, ending at 9th Street. For more information on Downtown Anniston’s Christmas Parade, visit Main Street Anniston on Facebook.

There will be several other Christmas Parades taking place throughout East Alabama in the coming weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday. Shown above are parade times for several areas including Hokes Bluff, Cedar Bluff, Boaz, and more. Christmas time is here and no better way to get into the holiday spirit than for family and friends to enjoy Christmas Parades together.