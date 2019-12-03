Yazeed's Charges Upgraded to Capital Murder

Prosecutors in Lee County have upgraded charges against the man they believe is responsible for the death of Aniah Blanchard after the medical examiner determined that the young woman died from a gunshot wound. According to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, Ibraheem Yazeed is being charged with Capital Murder for Blanchard’s death.

Her body was found in a wooded area of Macon County last month. Hughes says evidence shows that Yazeed was the sole person responsible for the crime and prosecutors will pursue the death penalty. Two other people have been charged with hindering prosecution and helping Yazeed dispose of evidence, but Hughes declined to comment on those charges due to the gag order set in place.

Aniah was last seen on October 23rd in Auburn at a convenience store. Several days later, her SUV was found abandoned at an apartment complex in Montgomery. Authorities found blood in her car and it was later determined that Blanchard suffered a life threatening injury.

A witness later came forward and identified Yazeed as the person who forced Blanchard in her SUV on the day of her disappearance. Aniah was a college student at Southern Union State Community College in Auburn.