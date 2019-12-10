Alexandria Elementary School Hosted Haircuts for the Holidays

More than 80 children went home today with new haircuts just in time for Christmas. Haircuts for the Holidays took place at Alexandria Elementary School today and dozens of licensed hairstylists and barbers volunteered their time to help spread some holiday cheer in the Alexandria community.

While the students waited for their haircuts, they enjoyed snacks donated by NobleBank and Foodland. Herb says the Haircuts for the Holidays is a tradition she’s continued since being employed at Alexandria Elementary and is thankful to have so many volunteers help make this event a success every year.