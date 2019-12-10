Aspirin Regimen Linked to Severe Brain Bleeding

New research suggests that healthy older Americans should stop using aspirin regimens to prevent heart disease or stroke as the risk may actually outweigh the benefits. The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology have changed their recommendations guidelines after newly compiled research shows that aspirin regimens can cause severe bleeding inside the skull.

An analysis of past studies of more than 130,000 people ages 42 to 74 shows that those who were given a low daily dose of aspirin had a 6.3% risk of bleeding in the brain. The results of this study showed that the risk of taking a daily low dose aspirin to help combat heart attacks and strokes might outweigh the benefits.