Driver's License Office in Jacksonville Now Open on Saturdays

Saturday’s are now available for routine visits at the Driver’s License Office in several areas. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division has added Jacksonville’s office to its Saturday operations lineup.

The extra day will help reduce wait times while also making routine visits easier. The office will be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and walk-in customers will be assisted on a first-come first served basis for renewals, knowledge and road skills test and more.