Highland Elementary Hosts 5th Grade Entrepreneur Fair

One local elementary school is teaching its students early on how to become entrepreneurs in today’s world. Fifth graders at Highland Elementary School in Gadsden spent weeks preparing for the school’s first entrepreneur fair.

Students were put to the challenge with having to learn how to sell a product, to giving back the correct amount of change once a customer makes a purchase. Fifth grade teacher Taylor Sims was blown away at the amount of creativeness from the students and the overall success of the fair.