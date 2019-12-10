Oxford Fire Department Supports Ryan Shines Burn Foundation

A mother who lost her son to an automobile fire has chosen to honor him by creating a non-profit organization that focuses on the well-being of young burn survivors and firefighters. Dawn Hirn, a mother of two, travels the country to help shine the light on pediatric burn survivors and firefighters, and the special bond between them. The “Ryan Shines Burn Foundation” held an event at Oxford Fire Department over the weekend where Hirn shared her family’s story. Hirn believes that the bond established between firefighters and burn survivors is truly one of a kind.

The Ryan Shines Foundation has given children of all ages the motivation and courage to heal and bond with other survivors. Brantson Smith of Alexandria is a pediatric burn survivor who has dreams of helping and saving people when he gets older.

During the event, families were given information on peer support programs, scholarships, and resources to help rebuild their lives. For more information, visit RyanShines.com.