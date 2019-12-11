Bankruptcy Affects Celadon Truck Drivers

Some truck drivers from Cherokee County are among those impacted by the bankruptcy filing by Indiana-based Celadon Trucking Company. WEIS Radio reports that Cherokee County workers were some of the more than 3,000 company drivers who were told Monday they no longer had jobs, to leave their trucks where they were parked, and that their company gas cards had been cancelled.

This news left the drivers scrambling to pay to get back home. The news came just days after two former Celadon company officials were charged in an accounting fraud scheme.