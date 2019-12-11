Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama Fall Grantee Reception in Anniston

The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama gave its first distribution of the Fall 2019 String-Fellow Health Fund grants to 16 non-profit organizations today. Several area partners along with representatives from all non-profits came together to celebrate the awards totaling nearly $240,000.

Several organizations that received awards were the Fatherhood Initiative, a program that exists to help equip and connect fathers with their children and ones in the community to help play a significant role in their lives.

Never Surrender is a breast cancer support organization that provides financial assistance to residents in Calhoun and Etowah Counties who are fighting breast cancer. Program representatives strongly believe that the grants awarded by the Community Foundation will continue to place a positive impact on communities.

To find out more about the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, visit YourCommunityFirst.org.