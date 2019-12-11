GSCC New Dean of Workforce Development

Gadsden State Community College has announced that Alan Smith has accepted the position of the Dean of Workforce Development. He replaces Tim Green, who retired in October after 33 years of service. Smith was previously a teacher at Hokes Bluff High School for 11 years before entering into the business world as the owner of a construction company.

Smith says “his goal has always been to help students develop a skill they can use for the rest of their lives and is proud to continue doing so at Gadsden State.”