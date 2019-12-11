Man in Custody After Stealing a Vehicle

A man is in custody after leading Glencoe and Gadsden police on a brief car chase in a stolen fire department vehicle. According to WEIS Radio, Jesse Morton stole a vehicle belonging to the Glencoe Fire Department while firefighters were on a medical call.

The chase traveled up Highway 278, Highway 431 and down College Parkway before coming to a stop in front of the Glencoe Fire Station. Morton is in police custody as he awaits what charges he will face.