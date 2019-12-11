New Details Revealed in Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney Case

Disturbing new details have been revealed in the case of a Birmingham toddler whose body was found in a dumpster 10 days after she disappeared in October. An autopsy revealed that three year old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was given methamphetamine and a sedative before she was killed. The autopsy also showed that McKinney died by asphyxiation. The information was disclosed in a preliminary hearing on Tuesday for Patrick Stallworth, one of the suspects who faces a Capital Murder charge for McKinney’s death.

Stallworth’s girlfriend, Derick Brown, is also being charged with Capital Murder. During the preliminary hearing, an investigator also revealed that a plastic mattress recovered from the couple’s apartment had a blood stain and DNA from McKinney, Stallworth, and Brown. A judge has ruled that there is enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.