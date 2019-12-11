Piedmont Car Break-Ins
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
During this holiday season, residents are being advised to not leave any valuables inside your vehicles. The Piedmont Police Department has received several reports of vehicle break-ins spread out throughout town and not in an isolated area.
Investigators believe that the suspects could possibly be on foot and pulling door handles checking to see if cars are unlocked. Remember to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables from them.
