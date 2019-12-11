Police Seeking Information Concerning Deadly Shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a deadly weekend shooting. Police released this video footage from inside the Sandbar and Grill on Honda Drive around the time the shots were fired.

Officers were called to the scene early Saturday morning and found Kennon Curry of Talladega with a gunshot wound. He later died. Investigators believe because of the large crowd, that someone has information and are asking them to come forward to help solve the case.