Second Chance Inc. Gift Wrapping Station Inside Quintard Mall

If you haven’t wrapped your Christmas gifts Second Chance has a booth inside the Quintard Mall where volunteers are wrapping gifts in exchange for a donation towards the organization. Second Chance Incorporated is a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and other supportive services to people who are victims of sexual and domestic abuse. You can bring in a gift that has already been purchased, or buy one directly from the mall.

Gift wrapping hours are from the time the mall opens until it closes. Shipman says Second Chance will be wrapping gifts until Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.