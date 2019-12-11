Shooting at Brother's Bar in Jacksonville Believed to be Gang Related

Investigators believe the shooting at a Jacksonville bar that injured three people, may have been gang-related. Brother’s Bar remains closed while investigators continue to gather evidence and work the case. Around 200 people were at the bar Friday night attending a concert there. According to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood, the incident may have been gang-related between two groups of people from Bessemer and Talladega.

Chief Wood says that the three people injured are in stable condition. Although the shooting is still under investigation, the Jacksonville City Council will hold a public hearing this month to determine if the bar owner’s business license should be revoked.