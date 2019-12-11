United Way of East Central Alabama Receives a Grant from Alabama Power

United Way of East Central Alabama has been awarded with a $15,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation grant. The Elevate Grant will be used to implement scanning technology and client tracking among United Way’s network for community partners to improve the outcome of tracking clients.

The new scanning technology is an upgrade from United Way’s current tracker and will include photo ID cards with barcode integration. Many of the clients community partners assist are homeless and may not have an ID, which can create a barrier in ensuring you are assisting the correct person. The new ID cards will take this barrier away, ensuring that all clients are being assisted based on their roadmap to self-sustainability.



President of United Way, Shannon Jenkins, says he is looking forward to seeing how this grant will not only strengthen United Way and the community, but also its network of partners.