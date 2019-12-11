Wellborn's Jeff Smith Named Coach of the Year

After leading the Wellborn Panthers to one of the best seasons in school history, head coach Jeff Smith has picked up some postseason accolades. On Tuesday Smith was named the state's 3A Coach of the Year by the Alabama Football Coaches Association. The Panthers improved from 5-5 in 2018 to a 12-2 mark this season and a berth in the state semifinal round. It marked the best season since 1995 (12-2). The Wellborn offense averaged 40.1 points per game and the defense averaged 17.7 points allowed.