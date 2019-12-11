Worlds of Work Kickoff

Area counselors and principals were invited from several school systems to participate in the kickoff celebration for next year’s Worlds of Work. Earlier this year, nearly eight thousand students from seven different participated in World of Works and for 2020, its expected to be even bigger.

Worlds of Works gives companies, businesses and other professions the opportunity to showcase their work in front of students. Today’s kickoff event was a way to inform schools of what next year’s showcase will have to offer their students and get them excited about finding what career path they may want to take.

Next year’s Worlds of Work event is scheduled to take place in March of 2020.